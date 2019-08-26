Jacey Grubbs and her boyfriend, Brady Tumlinson, baked peanut butter cookies and watched a movie at their South Nevada Avenue home in Davenport. It was a quiet night, and they headed to bed before midnight.
But that quiet night turned chaotic when, early in the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, they were awakened by the sound of someone kicking in their front door.
“We kind of jumped up, and we were alarmed,” Grubbs, 22, said quietly from the witness stand in a Scott County Courtroom Monday. She was one of six people to testify during the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Christopher Dixon.
She said she saw someone enter the room. It was too dark to identify the intruder, but Grubbs could tell it was a man.
“He got into the corner of the room and pointed the gun at us and didn’t say a word, and just started firing,” she said.
Brady grabbed his revolver and fired back “to protect us,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs testified that as Tumlinson fired back at the intruder, she could tell the man was hit and “went down to the floor, right in our bedroom, right across from me.
“I was alone with Brady next to me, and I laid there bleeding out for about eight hours,” she said. “Thankfully my leg started working, and I broke out a window for somebody to hear me, because I knew I was dying.”
Police found the couple around 7:30 a.m. Grubbs had been shot six times. Tumlinson died from his injuries.
Dixon, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
Prior to trial, Dixon waived his right to a jury trial and elected instead to have the case decided by District Court Judge Henry Latham. The trial is slated to last five days.
Prosecutors say Dixon and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23; D'marithe Culbreath, 22; Nakita Wiseman, 22; and Darell Williams, 20, conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home on that September morning.
Williams is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty last month to the lesser charge of first-degree burglary. He testified Monday that he was with Culbreath the night before the robbery, when Culbreath received a call from Dixon.
Dixon, whom Williams said was his stepfather, told them he had “something set up” through a friend, but didn’t elaborate further.
Williams said he and Culbreath met with Dixon at a home in downtown Davenport, where Dixon again said he had “something set up for us, and I just went along with it after that.”
“I wasn’t sure what that meant at the time,” Williams testified.
When questioned by Scott County Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine, he said he later learned that they were going to rob someone.
Williams said he and Culbreath left and later met up with Dixon, who was in a maroon vehicle on Rockingham Road. He was with two other men, whom he later learned were Alderman and Wiseman.
Williams said he didn’t know the two men prior to that night. He said he and Culbreath followed the maroon vehicle and the two vehicles parked a few blocks from the Tumlinson’s home. Williams said he, Culbreath, Wiseman and Alderman walked toward the home while Dixon stayed behind. Alderman passed out gloves to Culbreath and Wiseman.
All four men had guns. Alderman, Williams said, talked about getting money and drugs from the house and pointed out the bedroom window.
He said he did not know who kicked in the door, but said he believed Culbreath and Wiseman went inside the house while Williams stayed outside. He heard gunshots a short time later and Culbreath came stumbling out of the house with a gunshot wound.
Williams said he and Culbreath ran back to the car and drove away. He later took Culbreath to the hospital for a wound to his forehead.
Williams said he did not know Tumlinson or Grubbs before that night.
“If it wasn’t for Chris Dixon making that call to you and Manny Culbreath on that night, would you have even been down at that house on Nevada Avenue?” DeVine asked.
“No,” Williams replied.
When questioned by defense attorney Russ Dircks, Williams said Dixon never told him to wear dark clothing or bring a gun that night.
He also said he did not report the shooting to police and, when questioned by officers, denied that he was involved or that he saw Dixon that night. He did not admit to his role in the incident until April 2019.
Testimony will continue Tuesday. The case is also being tried by Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley.
Dixon also is represented by attorney Joel Walker.
Alderman and Culbreath were convicted in December in Tumlinson's death and are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath's joint trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.