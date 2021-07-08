'I was scared to death': Neighbors called 911 after 6-year-old was shot in Davenport

Barbara Bunn was outside hanging her laundry Wednesday afternoon when she heard the gunshots.

She didn't immediately know a 6-year-old child had been shot and injured.

But Barbara, and her husband Norman Bunn, were the ones who called 911.

Davenport Police responded to the call in the 3200 block of McKinley Avenue just before 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

"I don't know what it was all about or anything else, but I do know it was strange," Norman said.

The Bunns live next door to where the shooting happened. Barbara was in her backyard and saw a car pull up, but didn't pay much attention because there's a lot of traffic through their neighborhood.

Then she heard the gunshots, three or four, immediately followed by a man's voice shouting to call 911.

Barbara ran inside and told Norman to call 911. He dialed but was so nervous he couldn't talk. Barbara took over and told dispatchers what happened and where they were.

"I was scared to death," Norman said. "It's something I thought would never happen around me, but it did."