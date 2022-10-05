Identities released in fatal East Moline crash, Scott County reports a fatal crash early Wednesday

East Moline Police on Wednesday released the names of those killed in a Sunday crash while the Scott County Sheriff's Office announced there was a fatal crash early Wednesday near Walcott.

The double fatality in East Moline occurred at 12:47 a.m. at Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue. It involved two vehicles, one of which was on its side when authorities arrived. Two people in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have been identified as Elias E. Rocha and Alexia B. Dewalsche, both 31, of East Moline.

Investigators think the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one crossed into the opposite lane, police said.

Emergency crews had to extricate the other driver, identified as Tonya E. Franks, 53, of East Moline. She was sent to Genesis Health System’s Illini campus in Silvis. The extent of her injuries, if any, were not provided in the release.

Police said Franks is suspected of driving under the influence and now faces criminal charges, including two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, according to Rock Island County court records. She was in custody in the Rock Island County Jail as of Wednesday.

Her bail is $150,000, according to court records. To be released, she would have to post a $15,000 bond. Her next court date has been set for Oct. 18.

Scott County investigation

A woman died early Wednesday during a vehicle crash in Walcott.

It involved a 2005 Buick Rendezvous and occurred around 5 a.m. near Maysville Road and 220th Street, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators think the Buick was traveling north along Maysville Road when it veered off the roadway into the ditch on the east side, struck an embankment and rolled over.

The driver, a 38-year-old Davenport woman, was thrown from the vehicle and investigators do not think she was wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office. She was dead when they arrived.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was the only occupant of the Buick.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

The Maysville Fire Department, Medic EMS and the Scott County Emergency Communication Center all assisted with the call, according to the sheriff’s office.