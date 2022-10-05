Identities released of two killed in head-on crash in East Moline

The people killed Sunday in a crash on Kennedy Drive were both from East Moline.

The crash happened at 12:47 a.m. at Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue in East Moline, according to the East Moline Police Department. It involved two vehicles, one of which was on its side when authorities arrived. Two people, who were in one of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have been identified as Elias E. Rocha, 31, and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, both from East Moline, according to the police department.

Investigators think the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one crossed into the opposite lane, the police department said.

Emergency crews had to extricate the other driver, identified as Tonya E. Franks, 53, East Moline. She was sent to Genesis Health System’s Illini campus in Silvis. The extent of her injuries, if any, were not provided in the release.

The police department said Franks is suspected of driving under the influence and now faces criminal charges.

Franks faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, according to Rock Island County court records. She was in custody in the Rock Island County Jail as of Wednesday.

Her bail is $150,000, according to court records. To be released, she would have to post a $15,000 bond. Her next court date has been set for Oct. 18.