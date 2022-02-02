Identity of armed man who took his own life Tuesday released by Scott County Sheriff's Department

Scott County Sheriff’s officials released the name of the armed man who took his own life Tuesday after refusing to surrender his employer’s company pickup.

The man is identified as Robert John Ewoldt, 41, of Davenport.

Scott County Sheriff’s Major Shawn Roth said Tuesday that the man’s employer, US Infrastructure Company, or USIC, was attempting to terminate the man but he refused to return the company’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Colorado pickup marked with USIC decals.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the pickup and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the pickup as it traveled south in 24000 block of Utica Ridge Road, which is also 210th Avenue in that area. Because the man was in possession of a firearm, a felony stop was initiated.

The man refused to stop for deputies. A Scott County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip at the intersection of 210th Street and 210th Avenue. One tire was punctured. The vehicle continued southbound on Utica Ridge Road.

The vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly ran off the roadway to the east, entering the ditch and striking a tree just north of 7721 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport. Ewoldt was found unresponsive in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a self-inflicted gunshot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.