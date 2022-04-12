Identity of Clinton man killed in single-car crash in LeClaire released

A 63-year-old Clinton man who died in a single car crash Sunday night on Great River Road, U.S. Highway 67, near LeClaire, has been identified.
Grayling E. Ramsey was driving a 2004 Cadillac CTS northbound near 23456 Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton when the driver's side rear tire failed and he lost control of the car, investigators found.
The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. April 10.
Ramsey's car slid sideways off the road to the east, tipping over and hitting a tree before overturning down a hillside. The car landed 50 to 60 feet from the roadway, down a 20-foot embankment.
Ramsey died at the scene.
From our archives: Great River Tugs of the past
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Images from the 1987-88-89 Great River Tug between Port Byron, Illinois and Le Claire, Iowa across the Mississippi River.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.