topical alert

Identity of Clinton man killed in single-car crash in LeClaire released

siren3

A 63-year-old Clinton man who died in a single car crash Sunday night on Great River Road, U.S. Highway 67, near LeClaire, has been identified.

Grayling E. Ramsey was driving a 2004 Cadillac CTS northbound near 23456 Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton when the driver's side rear tire failed and he lost control of the car, investigators found.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. April 10.

Ramsey's car slid sideways off the road to the east, tipping over and hitting a tree before overturning down a hillside. The car landed 50 to 60 feet from the roadway, down a 20-foot embankment.

Ramsey died at the scene.

