'If we fight in our neighborhood, we might die': Davenport student tells superintendent it's safer to fight in school

Kobylski said "it is very easy to get emotional" about an incident like the one at West.

"It is inhumane and hard to watch what happened," Kobylski said. "There are extreme positions on both sides of this issue. But my job — and the job of every educator in this district is to find rational solutions. Like I said before, these are still children. We are not going to throw them away.

"Kids are still learning. We have to do our best to teach."

Kobylski moved all the security guards who were in elementary schools to intermediate schools — a move he said, of "four to five" guards. He would like to have even more prevention in place.

"What I would like to see, long term, is what might be called a crisis interventionist, in the schools," Kobylski said. "Actually, I would like to see fewer security guards and as many crisis interventionists as possible.

"We need people who can help kids, help identify possible problems, and work through things with students before we have what we had at West."

Kobylski is convinced the notion of intervention works with the idea of expanded "on-ramps."