theft suspect

Theft suspect

 Contributed photo

Bettendorf police and Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities are seeking the public's help in identifying this person of interest in a theft at K&K Hardware.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On May 22, Bettendorf police took a report of a theft at K& K Hardware. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person (pictured) regarding that crime. He was driving the pictured vehicle."

Suspect vehicle

If you recognize him, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.

