Bettendorf police and Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities are seeking the public's help in identifying this person of interest in a theft at K&K Hardware.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On May 22, Bettendorf police took a report of a theft at K& K Hardware. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person (pictured) regarding that crime. He was driving the pictured vehicle."
If you recognize him, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.