Justices for the Appellate Court of Illinois for the Third District have affirmed the sentence of Sarah Kolb, one of the people involved in the killing and dismembering of Adrianne Leigh Reynolds in 2005.

The court’s ruling was released Wednesday.

In January, Kolb’s attorney, Robert Markfield, argued that the sentencing court imposed a sentence in violation of the 8th Amendment.

Markfield also argued that the sentencing court did not take into account the “aggravating and mitigating factors through the lens of youth and the specific propensities that come with immaturity.” In particular, the sentencing court did not take into account Kolb’s rehabilitative potential “in the particular light of the propensities of youth.”

Markfield said that the propensities of youth included the “magnified ability to change and grow, and learn to exercise self-restraint.”

Kolb’s case was argued before Justices Liam Brennan, William Holdridge and Joseph Hettel.

Brennan delivered the judgement of the court to which Holdridge and Hettel concurred.

Justice Brennan wrote that as long as a trial court exercises discretion in the meting out of its discretionary life sentence, the sentence will not violate the Eighth Amendment.

“The trial court did just that when it sentenced petitioner,” Brennan wrote. “The court articulated its findings, discussed the statutory factors, and explained how the relevant factors related to its findings.”

Although the mandatory minimum sentence for first-degree murder was 20 years, Brennan wrote, “The trial court sentenced petitioner to a de facto life sentence of 48 years.”

“The court noted petitioner was the aggressor, contemplated killing the victim beforehand, and enlisted friends to help dispose of the victim’s body; it described petitioner as ‘a cold and callous person’ who would not change,” Brennan wrote. “The court opined that petitioner was ‘nonchalant’ when telling peers about her crime, ‘she did not care, she was covering her tracks,’ and her criminal conduct was likely to recur. It also acknowledged it had considered her youth and rehabilitative potential. That the sentencing court exercised discretion is beyond dispute.”

Kolb, now 34, of Milan, was 16 years old when she was accused of murdering Reynolds, 16, in January of 2005. Reynolds’ body was dismembered and buried in two different locations.

Kolb's first trial ended in a mistrial, but she was convicted of murder and concealment of her homicide in her second trial. Kolb was tried as an adult in both instances.

Kolb was 18 when she was sentenced in August of 2006 by then Rock Island County Circuit Judge James Teros.

Kolb's projected parole date is July 18, 2053, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

Kolb’s co-defendant in the case, Cory Gregory, 35, of Moline, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years for murder and five years for concealment of a homicide. Gregory’s projected parole date is July 26, 2047.

A classmate of Kolb and Gregory, Nathan Gaudet, who was 16 at the time, helped them dismember Reynolds’ body. He pleaded guilty to the charge and spent about four years out of a five-year sentence in juvenile custody. He was released in November 2008 at the age of 20. Gaudet was killed in car crash in April 2012 in Monroe County, Indiana, at the age of 23.