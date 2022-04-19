Illinois correctional officer arrested, fired after report of sexual misconduct with inmate

A Henry County correctional officer has been arrested and fired following a report of sexual misconduct from a female inmate.

Trayton Jones, 21, of Toulon, Ill., has been charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Jones' employment with the Henry County Sheriff's Office was also terminated, according to the release.

The charges were the result of an Illinois State Police investigation that began Friday when a woman held in the Henry County Jail complained of sexual misconduct by a correctional officer, the release states. The state police arrested Jones on Monday.

The alleged incidents that led to the charges happened on Jan. 1, according to online Henry County court records.

A representative of the jail could not be reached for further information late Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office stated the investigation was ongoing and that no further information would be released.

Jones made a court appearance Tuesday, according to online court records. His bail has been set at $50,000. To be released he would have to post $5,000. As a condition of bond, Jones can have no contact with the victims.

His next court date was set for April 25, according to the court records.

Jones remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to the court records. The records did not state whether he was being held in the Henry County Jail or elsewhere.

