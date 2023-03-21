A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections for a cocaine trafficking conviction has been arrested by Davenport Police for allegedly peddling cocaine, “crack” cocaine and marijuana.

Michael Dewayne Jones Jr., 30, is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver between 100 and 500 grams of cocaine, and one count of possession with the intent to deliver between 40 and 200 grams of cocaine base, commonly referred to as “crack.” Each of those charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Jones also is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and three counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp statute. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Emily Rasche, at 5:57 a.m. Monday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics Unit served search warrants simultaneously at two addresses on Emerald Drive.

One of the search warrants was served at Jones’ residence in the 1600 block of Emerald Drive and the other at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive.

At Jones’ residence officers seized $7,317 in cash that was located throughout the house. Jones had $2,085 on his person. Officers also seized 1 pound of THC edibles, 199.3 grams of marijuana and a digital scale with cocaine residue.

At the other address, officer seized 1,406 grams, or 1.406 kilos that equals about 3.1 pounds, of marijuana. Also seized was 194.85 grams of powder cocaine and 63.35 grams of “crack” cocaine and two digital scales with residue.

In a post-Miranda interview Jones admitted to officers the drugs were his and that he was selling marijuana, powder cocaine and crack in the community.

During a first appearance on the charges Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Stephen Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 31.

Jones was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond, cash or surety.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Jones is on parole from the Sheridan Correctional Center.

On Feb. 1, 2019, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records. The charge is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Jones was sentenced by Circuit Judge Norma Kauzlarich to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He received credit for the time he served in custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

According to the electronic records of the Illinois Department of Corrections, Jones was admitted to the Sheridan Correctional Center on Feb. 14, 2019. He was paroled on Nov. 20, 2020. He is scheduled to be released from parole on Nov. 20, 2023. However, with the new drug charges in Scott County, Jones’ parole could be revoked and he could be sent back to prison in Illinois.

Jones’ felony record in Rock Island County includes two other convictions for cocaine trafficking, according to Circuit Court electronic records.

On April 11, 2014, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, 1 to 15 grams of “crack” cocaine, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He was sentenced by Circuit Judge Frank Fuhr to two years on conditional discharge for the Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

On Aug. 20, 2011, Jones was arrested on a charge of manufacture and delivery of cocaine at a school, public high school or park. The charge is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

At the time of his arrest he was on probation in Scott County after pleading guilty to burglary and conspiracy charges.

On Oct. 27, 2011, during a hearing in Circuit Court, he pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony. Circuit Judge Michael Meersman sentenced Jones to three years on supervised probation.

Jones was unsuccessfully discharged from probation in that case on April 11, 2014.

In Scott County District Court, on Nov. 5, 2010, Jones pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Each of the charges is a Class D felony.

On Dec. 9, 2010, District Judge Mary Howes sentenced Jones to two years on supervised probation.

Jones violated his probation and on March 10, 2011, he was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Scott County Jail.

Jones was once again found in violation of his probation after being arrested and convicted in Rock Island County of a drug trafficking charge.

On Dec. 15, 2011, with his probation revoked, Jones was sentenced to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on each of the burglary and conspiracy charges with the sentences running concurrently, or at the same time.

Jones was paroled from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Oct. 5, 2012, and was released from parole on March 25, 2013.