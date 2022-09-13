Illinois DOC Parolee charged in connection with thefts, burglary in downtown Rock Island

A man who spent 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections before being paroled in February of 2021 was arrested Tuesday by Rock Island Police on burglary and theft charges in connection with incidents at two downtown businesses.

Dewayne A. Sapp, 60, is charged with burglary and theft.

Sapp was being held Tuesday night without bond in the Rock Island County Jail pending formal charges by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Sapp is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

According to a news release issued Tuesday by Rock Island Police Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud, at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to the QC Coffee & Pancake House, 1831 3rd Ave., to investigate a report that two purses were stolen.

Video surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle were distributed to other officers and posted on the department’s Facebook page.

At 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to Looney’s Little Chicago Bar and Grill, 219 17th St., to investigate a report of a burglary during which cash and alcohol were stolen.

Surveillance video from the business showed the suspect in the burglary at Looney’s matched the suspect in the video from the pancake house.

At 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers located Sapp and his vehicle at Schweibert Riverfront Park, and took him into custody.

McCloud said that Sapp has an extensive criminal record in Cook County, Illinois.

According to electronic records of the Illinois Department of Corrections, Sapp was admitted to the Illinois DOC on Aug. 14, 1992, after being convicted of two counts of home invasion, three counts of robbery and two counts of residential burglary. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison on six of the convictions and 15 years in prison on one of the robbery convictions.

Sapp was paroled from Graham Correctional Center on March 29, 2021. He was scheduled to be released from parole on March 29, 2024, but authorities can seek to revoke his parole based on the new Rock Island County charges.

Sapp’s criminal record extends back to the 1980s.

He was booked into the Illinois DOC on Dec. 23, 1987, to serve seven years for an armed robbery conviction and three years on a conviction of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

On Feb. 22, 1985, he was booked into the Illinois DOC to serve a four-year sentence for a conviction for attempted burglary.

He was booked into the Illinois DOC on June 10, 1981, to serve three years on a burglary conviction, and again on July 17, 1981, to serve three years on another burglary conviction.