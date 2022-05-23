Illinois judge finds probable cause in death of Knox County sheriff's deputy

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — Judge Terry Patton on Monday in Henry County Circuit Court found probable cause to believe Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City, Ill., committed a felony in the April 29 death of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist during a car chase that culminated near Alpha.

Richardson is charged with two Class M felony counts of murder, Class 2 felony being a felon in possession of a firearm, Class 4 felony aggravated fleeing and Class P improper traffic lane usage.

Special Agent Walt Willis of the Illinois State Police testified during Monday's preliminary hearing that Galesburg police were notified at about 8 a.m. April 29 of an individual with a gun at a gas station on East Main Street in Galesburg.

The suspect vehicle was located on North Henderson Street in Galesburg, and a traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle did not stop. It continued on U.S. Highway 150 by Lake Storey, where the handgun was displayed, and on 150 by the intersection east of Rio there were reports of shots fired at police.

The vehicle continued north into Henry County, and at 150th Avenue there was an attempt to place stop sticks that was successful. Squad car video shows Weist down and Richardson running from his vehicle when he was immediately taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed a black and silver Smith & Wesson handgun located outside the vehicle, as well as three shell casings.

A cell phone was also recovered that held pictures of Richardson with a weapon similar to the one located at the scene, with one picture time- and date-stamped at 7:27 a.m. April 29 and two other photos taken the night before at approximately 11 p.m.

In answer to a question from Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty, Willis stated it didn't appear Richardson's vehicle took any evasive maneuvers to avoid striking Weist. He said the preliminary autopsy indicated Weist died of multiple blunt-force injuries. Sirens and lights were activated throughout the pursuit, which was one continuous action.

Many officers from different jurisdictions are involved in the investigation, which is still in the process of collecting video.

Richardson entered a plea of not guilty as well as a jury-trial demand. The next pre-trial hearing was set for June 16.

