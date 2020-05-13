Illinois legislators continue to raise concerns about inmate transfers to Thomson prison

In April, the bureau said that as part of its COVID-19 response it had limited movement for existing inmates, but must by law accept new inmates and hold people remanded to its custody who are awaiting trial in a federal case.

The quarantine locations are designed to take pressure off federal facilities that initially house new inmates before they are sent to their final assignments, the bureau said. The existing locations do not have the capacities for longer-than normal stays.

The bureau also at that time detailed some of the measures in place to counter the risk of spreading the coronavirus during the quarantine transfers.

The quarantine sites are not for housing inmates known to have COVID-19, and new inmates are screened for infection.

Inmates who exhibit symptoms won’t be accepted, the bureau said. Inmates who exhibit symptoms during pretransfer screenings are isolated.

When they are transferred, the prisoners will wear cloth coverings over their faces, the BOP said.

It said the quarantine facilities had the needed protective and sanitation equipment, the bed space and the staff to handle the quarantine inmates.

