The discovery of approximately 100 pounds of cannabis and cannabis-derived consumables and other items in a rural Harmon, Illinois, home Wednesday led to the arrest of a 55-year-old man.
David C. Smith is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver over 5,000 grams, unlawful possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams, unlawful use of cannabis-based product manufacturing equipment, unlawful possession of between 50-100 cannabis plants, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail.
Smith’s arrest was part of an investigation conducted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, the Dixon Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Department Joint Operations Group.
Police said in a news release Thursday a search warrant was obtained for Smith’s residence Wednesday.
During the search, police found approximately 100 pounds of cannabis and cannabis-derived consumables, a THC extraction lab and a rifle.
Smith was arrested by the Blackhawk Area Task force under similar circumstances in 2004, according to the media release.