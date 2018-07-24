A man was in custody Tuesday, held on Rock Island County charges that he was carrying a gun despite a felony conviction.
Skyler L. Mossage, 21, Gilson, Illinois, has been charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons and defacing identification marks of firearms, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege Mossage, despite a felony conviction, was carrying a defaced 9 mm pistol when he encountered Moline police on Sunday.
Mossage was in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
His bail was set at $75,000, according to court records. That means he must post a bond of $7,500 to be released.
Mossage's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 7, according to court records.