An Albany, Illinois, man was returned to Clinton County on Tuesday to face charges alleging he was trafficking almost a pound of meth when he fled a hit-and-run crash in Clinton in 2021.

At the time of the crash, Blake Andrew Tyler, 40, of Albany, Illinois, was serving 30 months on probation in Whiteside County after pleading guilty in Circuit Court to possession of less than 5 grams of meth. He was sentenced in that case on June 26, 2019.

Since the crash, Tyler also has served a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections on meth and weapons convictions out of Whiteside County.

He waived extradition to Clinton County on Tuesday.

Tyler is charged in Clinton County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. He also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest filed by Clinton Police Officer Joshua Winter, on June 22, 2021, at 3:27 p.m., officers were sent to 8th Avenue South and South 3rd Street to investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle had fled the scene. As officers were checking the bike’s saddlebags for identification, registration and insurance, they discovered two clear plastic bags that contained a substance that looked like crystal meth.

The bags were sent to the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratories, which confirmed that the bags contained meth with a total weight of 374 grams, or about .83 of a pound.

A cell phone was located in the saddle bag and the owner was identified as Tyler.

During the investigation officers spoke with a witness who stated she had given Tyler a ride from Clinton back over to the Illinois side of the Mississippi River after the crash.

Less than a month after the crash, on July 13, 2021, Tyler was arrested in Whiteside County on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He already was out on bond in a 2020 meth case in Whiteside County. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed court cases.

On March 9, 2023, during a hearing in Whiteside County Circuit Court, Tyler pleaded guilty to the gun charge and he pleaded guilty in the 2020 meth case for possession of less than 5 grams of the drug. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for 431 days of time served in jail awaiting trial and sentencing.

While he waived extradition to Iowa, Tyler also has a case pending in Whiteside County Circuit Court of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. That charge is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of one to three years or a term on probation.

During a first appearance on the meth charges in Clinton County Court on Wednesday, District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 23.

Tyler was being held Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000.