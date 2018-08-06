A Rock Island County judge on Monday sentenced Edward Roberson for a 2016 home invasion in Rock Island.
Roberson, 30, of Lockport, Illinois, was accused of breaking into a home on Oct. 6, 2016, in the 4400 block of 6th Avenue, Rock Island. Three people in the house, including a child, were threatened by a man with a knife. Roberson was also accused of running from and struggling with officers investigating the home invasion when they found him nearby a short time later.
At Monday's sentencing, Judge Norma Kauzlarich sentenced Roberson to 20 years on each of two counts of home invasion, 15 years on a count of residential burglary, and six years each for resisting a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.
The judge told Roberson he was the kind of person others feared: a stranger who comes to the area and enters a home and tries to hurt a child.
"You're the boogeyman," Kauzlarich told Roberson.
The two home invasion sentences are to be served back to back, with the other sentences to be served concurrently, according to court records.
With day-for-day credit and credit for the time he has already served, he can be expected to serve about 20 years, Assistant State’s Attorney Heidi Weller, said.
Roberson had two trials on the accusations.
He was first tried in February 2017, according to court records. He was found guilty of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. The February jury, however, could not come to a decision on the charges of home invasion and residential burglary, or on a charge of armed violence. A mistrial was declared, then the armed violence charge was dropped in November.
He was tried on the remaining charges in June and found guilty by another jury.
There were two other pending felony cases against Roberson, accusing him of misconduct in the Rock Island County Jail.
He has been charged in one case with harassing a witness on Dec. 7 — a corrections officer whom court records state could testify in a pending legal case. It did not specify which case. Roberson is accused of threatening to break the officer's jaw.
In the other case, he is charged with aggravated battery for two instances in February where he allegedly threw milk cartons of liquid at two different corrections officers, court records state. One is believed to have held spoiled milk. The liquid in the other was unknown.
During Monday's sentencing, Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ron Erickson testified for the prosecution that Roberson had caused numerous other problems in the jail, including other threats against sheriff's office employees, fighting, filing false complaints, and having homemade alcohol.
Weller said she was going to speak with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office about those cases: whether to pursue them or drop them in favor of sending him to the Illinois Department of Corrections sooner to begin his sentence on the home invasion case.
A status hearing on those cases was scheduled for Aug. 16, court records state.