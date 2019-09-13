Two Geneseo men have been indicted in federal court in connection with bank robberies committed earlier this year in the Iowa Quad-Cities.
Christopher L. Schultz, 41, is charged in U.S. District Court, Davenport with three counts of armed bank robbery for robberies at Feb. 16 at Dutrac Community Credit Union in Davenport; March 23 at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Bettendorf; and April 18 at U.S. Bank in Bettendorf.
Benjamin D. Watkins, 21, is charged with two counts of armed bank robbery for the robberies at Dutrac and U.S. Bank.
Both men made an initial appearance on the charges Friday. They will be arraigned Wednesday.
A detention hearing also will be held that day; Schultz and Watkins both will be held in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at least until that hearing.
The men initially faced robbery, conspiracy and theft charges in Scott County District Court. The charges were dismissed Thursday after they were indicted on the federal charges.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police in the state case, at 10:02 a.m. April 18, officers were called to U.S. Bank, 2120 Middle Road, for a robbery.
Schultz went into the bank, wielded a handgun and demanded the teller put money in a black zipper bag he had brought with him, according to the affidavit.
The teller put $766 in cash and a GPS tracking device into Schultz’s bag. He then fled the bank on foot.
Officers were able to track the general direction of the vehicle Schultz had gotten into and an officer observed Schultz throwing items into a dumpster at a business just south of Tanglefoot Lane and Golden Valley Drive.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle that was being driven by Watkins.
Officers checked the dumpster and found the clothing that Schultz had been wearing during the robbery, along with the zipper bag that contained the handgun, shredded cash and a portion of the GPS tracking device. Officers also found a fraudulent Illinois temporary license plate.
Officers searched the vehicle and seized a pair of black Nike tennis shoes Shultz had worn during the robbery, a pair of sunglasses, a pair of black gloves, and a piece of black fabric consistent with that worn around Schultz’s face during the robbery.
On March 23 at 12:52 p.m. a similar armed robbery occurred at the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2839 AAA Ct. that is across the street from the U.S. Bank. Schultz was wearing the same clothing and produced a similar handgun during the robbery of the credit union that he had in the robbery of the bank, according to Buckles’ affidavit.
Schultz had gotten $5,697 in cash from the credit union robbery and then fled on foot to the Chateau Knoll Apartments.
Watkins admitted that he drove Schultz to an apartment complex where Schultz got out of the vehicle, and then returned later. Watkins also admitted to driving to an area by a hotel where Schultz again left the vehicle.
Watkins denied having knowledge of the bank robbery and denied knowing why Schultz got out of the vehicle either time, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in the state case, at 9:21 a.m. Feb. 16, Davenport police responded to a bank robbery at Dutrac, 3100 W. Kimberly Road. Police allege Schultz entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money from a bank teller. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Neither the affidavit nor the federal indictment outline Watkins’ alleged role in the robbery.