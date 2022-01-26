Illinois parolee arrested for selling meth to MEG agents at Davenport home

A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine trafficking conviction was arrested Monday on a warrant alleging he sold methamphetamine to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group twice in December.
Charles Edward Whittinghill Jr., 52, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Each of the charges is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 1 at his residence, Whittinghill sold 1.7 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover MEG agent for cash. Then on Dec. 13, he sold 1.6 grams of meth to an undercover MEG agent for cash from his residence.
Police have said that the common dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, and therefore Whittinghill sold 33 doses of meth to the MEG agents.
Whittinghill was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:02 p.m. Monday.
After a first appearance Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee set a preliminary hearing date of Feb. 11. She also released Whittinghill on his own recognizance with a promise to appear at all future court proceedings.
Whittinghill is currently on parole out of the Illinois River Correctional Center.
During a hearing Dec. 20, 2018, in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Whittinghill pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to deliver at least 15 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a possible prison sentence of four to 15 years.
Rock Island County Associate Judge Norma Kauzlarich sentenced Whittinghill to 7 ½ years in prison.
According to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records, Whittinghill was placed on parole and released from the Illinois River Correctional Center on June 8, 2021. He is scheduled to be released from parole on June 8, 2023. However, Illinois officials could revoke his parole and send him back to prison.
According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Whttinghill’s criminal record spans back to 1989 when he had a Class 4 felony drug conviction to which he was sentenced to 18 months on probation.
In 1993 he was convicted on two counts for forgery and sentenced to one year on probation. In 1998, he was convicted of residential burglary and sentenced to five years in prison. In 2003 he was convicted of drug possession and sentenced to 30 months on probation. However, he violated his probation and was sentenced to two years in prison. In 2007 he was convicted of theft and sentenced to 30 months on probation. In 2010 he was convicted of burglary and sentenced to four years in prison. In 2012 he was convicted of retail theft and sentenced to 18 months on conditional discharge.
According to Scott County District Court records, in 2016, Whittinghill pleaded guilty to felony charges of forgery and second-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. During a hearing March 10, 2016, he was sentenced to two years on probation. However, he violated his probation and on Dec. 15, 2016, A Scott County District judge sentenced him to prison concurrent terms of five years on each of the felony convictions and two years on the aggravated misdemeanor.
Whittinghill was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections and placed on work release on Nov. 21, 2017. He was placed on parole on Feb. 23, 2018. His parole in Iowa ended April 20, 2021, while he was still in prison in Illinois.