Illinois probationer arrested in Davenport on robbery charge

A Davenport man on probation out of Winnebago County, Illinois, is charged with robbing the Hilltop Grocery on Tuesday in Davenport.

Franklin Deangelos Mangruem Jr., 33, is charged with one count of second-degree robbery. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Donnie Pridemore, at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the Hilltop Grocery, 1312 Harrison St.

Mangruem, a regular customer at the store, had been inside the business and then left. He returned a short time later with a mask over his face, but the employee still recognized him by his clothing, voice, demeanor and markings on the visible part of his face.

Mangruem selected a few items including a bottle of Hennessy liquor. The entire bill totaled $61.81.

Mangruem then attempted to pay for the items with two different credit cards, both of which were rejected.

When it was clear that neither of the cards would work, Mangruem attempted to grab the items and run from the store. The employee was able to wrest the bottle of liquor from Mangruem.

Mangruem then stood at the counter knocking over jars of candy and other merchandise and shouting threats at the employee, including telling the employee that he had a gun and was going to shoot him.

As the employee was calling police, Mangruem left the store. The entire incident was captured on the store’s surveillance camera.

Officers examined the receipt from the second failed transaction that showed that it was a Visa card with the last four digits being 2332.

Early Friday, Mangruem went back to the store. The employee called police. As officers were arriving Mangruem was attempting to leave the area. He was wearing the same clothing he had worn the night of the robbery.

Officers seized the Visa credit card that had the last four digits of 2332 from Mangruem.

Mangruem was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:25 a.m. Friday. He was being held Friday night on a bond of $10,000, cash or surety, for the robbery charge.

He also was being held on a $1,000 cash-only bond on a charge of failing to appear in Scott County District Court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance-first offense-marijuana, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Mangruem is also awaiting trial on simple misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct, fighting, each of which carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days, from an incident in November.

A preliminary hearing on the robbery charge is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Scott County District Court.

During a hearing Feb. 23, 2021, in Winnebago County Circuit Court, Mangruem pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of resisting a peace officer, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of 1-3 years.

Mangruem was sentenced to two years on probation, which remains active, according to Winnebago County Circuit Court electronic records.

