Illinois QC police take three into custody after Moline domestic leads to alleged gunfire

Moline police said they had taken “multiple people” into custody Wednesday after a domestic dispute that resulted in gunfire.

According to a news release, Moline Police on Wednesday were sent to a domestic disturbance between a male and a female in the area of 13th Street and 12th Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:24 a.m.

The victim told police that the male was chasing her and that he was driving a black Dodge passenger car. The female also reported that the male fired a handgun at her.

Police did not give the ages of the people involved.

Officers located the car and a pursuit ensued when the driver of the Dodge tried to flee.

The car crashed at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities in East Moline.

Three males attempted to run from the scene of the crash but were quickly captured by Moline and East Moline police.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said that Moline officers were assisted by officers from East Moline, Silvis and the Illinois State Police.