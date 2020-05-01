Illinois Quad-Cities jails reporting no COVID-19 so far

The Illinois Quad-Cities’ jails have not had any cases of COVID-19 reported among their inmates so far.
The sheriffs of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties were interviewed between Tuesday and Thursday. They also reported no cases among their correctional staff.
“We have been incredibly lucky and we’ve had no cases of COVID-19 at all,” Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said of his jail.
He said that, at the end of March, the sheriff’s office began screening people being brought to the jail before admitting them, and also only accepting serious charges — no nonviolent or low-level crimes.
The other sheriff’s reported similar precautions.
After screening, people admitted as inmates are quarantined until the jail is confident they aren’t exhibiting symptoms — 10 to 14 days, they said. Then they are put in the general population if they have not been released from custody.
When the inmates who are being held have court, they are provided with face coverings, Bustos and the other sheriffs said.
Inmate populations in the four counties are also down because law enforcement and the courts are being choosier about who is being held in the jail, they said.
Since the pandemic started, Rock Island County has released 10 people accused of low-level crimes and has postponed work release, weekend and other kinds of minor sentences until the pandemic has ended, Bustos said.
“They’re on hold now until we’re able to get past this,” Bustos said.
Rock Island County usually had between 260 and 280 inmates before the pandemic, Bustos said. As of Tuesday, the complement was 180 inmates.
The other counties are having similar experiences with fewer people coming in because of sentence postponements, fewer arrests and also a few who are there being released.
Henry and Whiteside usually have about 85 inmates, for instance, but now both have about 60.
Sheriff John Booker said Whiteside County has not been seeing a lot of new arrests either.
The courts in Henry County have also released some people facing less serious crimes, Sheriff Kerry Loncka said. Fewer inmates allows the jail to better isolate any new people when they are first booked into the jail.
“We have released one sentenced inmate five days early whose medical conditions created what was determined to be an extraordinary risk,” Dustin Terrill, sheriff in Mercer County, said. “No other inmates have been released solely due to COVID concerns.”
There have been cases of correctional officers getting ill, but they did not test positive for COVID-19 when tested, the sheriffs said.
When they staff wear personal protective equipment when interacting with the inmates, the sheriffs said. They reported their supplies of such equipment as adequate at the time of their interviews.
“So far, we’re ok,” Loncka said.
Several said their offices have been receiving donations of face coverings and other items to help bolster their supplies.
Outside access to the jails has also been limited — in-person visitations, church services and other outreach have been postponed pending the end of the pandemic.
Bustos said inmates still have access to phones to stay in contact with people outside of the jail.
Booker said inmates still have access to their attorneys, but the interviews happen in visitation rooms with barriers rather than in rooms where they would be in close contact. Mental health treatment is also continuing.
The sheriffs said they were holding newly convicted people that would ordinarily go to prison because the Illinois Department of Corrections is not accepting inmates out of concern for the pandemic. Rock Island County had the most at eight.
Several of the counties are also holding inmates for outside jurisdictions, including the federal government and Cook County.
In Rock Island County’s case all of them have been in the jail since before the pandemic, Bustos said.
Henry had and still has 15 or 20 federal inmates, said Loncka.
Terrill said his county has agreements with local counties and federal authorities, but has suspended intake of new inmates with most of these. Mercer will, for instance, still take inmates from Warren County, but only under specific circumstances.
