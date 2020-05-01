Illinois Quad-Cities jails reporting no COVID-19 so far

Inmate populations in the four counties are also down because law enforcement and the courts are being choosier about who is being held in the jail, they said.

Since the pandemic started, Rock Island County has released 10 people accused of low-level crimes and has postponed work release, weekend and other kinds of minor sentences until the pandemic has ended, Bustos said.

“They’re on hold now until we’re able to get past this,” Bustos said.

Rock Island County usually had between 260 and 280 inmates before the pandemic, Bustos said. As of Tuesday, the complement was 180 inmates.

The other counties are having similar experiences with fewer people coming in because of sentence postponements, fewer arrests and also a few who are there being released.

Henry and Whiteside usually have about 85 inmates, for instance, but now both have about 60.

Sheriff John Booker said Whiteside County has not been seeing a lot of new arrests either.

The courts in Henry County have also released some people facing less serious crimes, Sheriff Kerry Loncka said. Fewer inmates allows the jail to better isolate any new people when they are first booked into the jail.