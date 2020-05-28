Illinois Quad-Citiies county courts expanding services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state courts in the Illinois Quad-Cities will expand operations though coronavirus restrictions will still be in place.

In a news release issued Wednesday, 14th Judicial Chief Judge Frank Fuhr said the expansion begins June 1. The 14th Circuit comprises of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside counties.

Fuhr said Thursday that civil, traffic, misdemeanor, small claim, arbitration and family law cases will resume. Evictions will still be on hold per Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order.

COVID-19 restrictions will include a fixed number of cases being heard at any given moment to minimize the number of people in the courthouses, the release states. No more than 10 people will be allowed within a courtroom at a time. Remote hearings will also continue.

The release provided a list of guidelines for attorneys and their clients when they are present at the courts, but specified that there could be variations among the county courthouses depending on each county’s circumstances.

The guidelines include:

Arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to a scheduled hearing and leave immediately when it is completed.

Wear a face covering while at the courthouse.

Avoid congregating inside or outside courtrooms.

Bring hand sanitizer and pens.

Avoid touching high-contact surfaces like handrails.

Maintain social distancing.

