 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois Quad-City authorities searched property Friday in Trudy Appleby case
topical alert top story

Illinois Quad-City authorities searched property Friday in Trudy Appleby case

{{featured_button_text}}
Trudy then, now

Trudy Appleby's photo is shown age-progressed to 30 years.

 Contributed photo

Illinois Quad-Cities authorities searched a property Friday as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Trudy Appleby.

No one has seen Appleby since Aug. 21, 1996, when the 11-year-old disappeared.

Moline police Detective Jon Leach, also MPD’s spokesman, said authorities have continued to receive tips in the case from the public after they publicly identified David L. Whipple, 59, of Colona, and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 45, of Silvis, as persons of interest in the case in August 2020.

A plot of land, which once was occupied by a home, was searched Friday in the 3600 block of 4th Avenue in East Moline as area authorities followed up on a recent tip. Property records show that property belongs to Fisher.

Both men had ties to the late William “Ed” Smith, another identified person of interest in the case who investigators have said they believe to be the last person seen with Appleby. Smith never said anything to police that indicated knowledge of Appleby’s disappearance and died Dec. 23, 2014.

Whipple, according to authorities, was Smith’s son-in-law and Fisher was a friend of Smith’s family. Authorities said in August that Whipple was interviewed in 2017 and also in 2002.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or call Moline police directly at 309-524-2140.

Some of the more recent coverage of the Appleby disappearance

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News