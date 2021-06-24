Illinois State Police arrest Rock Falls man in child pornography investigation

A Rock Falls man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Noah R. Diehl, 21, is charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography in Whiteside County Circuit Court. Each of the charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Diehl was arrested Thursday. He will make a first appearance in circuit court Friday for a bond hearing.

According to a news release issued Thursday by the Illinois State Police, officers from several law enforcement county and city law enforcement agencies searched Diehl’s home in the 300 block of East 2nd Street, on Thursday.

Investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Diehl on child pornography charges.

State Troopers were assisted by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Digital Crimes Unit, officers from the Dixon and Rock Falls police departments, and deputies from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation into Diehl is continuing.

Diehl’s arrest is one of two Illinois State Police have made in as many days in connection with a child pornography investigation.