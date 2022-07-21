 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois State Police investigate fatal crash in Henry County

Police Lights

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday near Annawan in Henry County.

Investigators said in a news release issued Thursday that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV was eastbound on Interstate 80 and exited at milepost 33.

While on the exit ramp the vehicle left the roadway to the left and overturned.

The driver of the SUV, Craig B. Ewald, 78, and the front seat passenger, Martha K. Allen, 71, both of Varna, Illinois, were air lifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The back seat passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Mattoon, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s name was not released Thursday.

The ramp was closed for about five hours as the crash was investigated. Ewald was issued a citation for improper lane usage.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

