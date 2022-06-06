Illinois State Police investigate Scott's Law crash involving Henry County squad car

Illinois State Police officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Henry County that involved an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car.

According to a news release from the ISP office in East Moline, the crash occurred at approximately 6:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The ISP report said the Henry County deputy was on scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control near mile post 32.5 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80.

"The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and unoccupied," the news release said. "At this time, a green Toyota Highlander traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the deputy’s squad car."

No injuries were reported.

The ISP release said the driver of the green Toyota Highlander, Zaka Zeynalov, a 34-year-old male from San Jose, Calif., was charged with Scott’s Law-improper passing of emergency vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Scott’s Law is also known as the “move over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0