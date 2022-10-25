 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois State Police release name of man shot during search warrant in Morrison

Morrison shooting

An officer with the Illinois State Police Crime Lab carries an evidence bag from a house in the 600 block of Cherry Street, Morrison, on Friday where police exchanged shots with a man who was wanted on warrants for allegedly peddling meth and possessing contraband in a penal institution. 

 Thomas Geyer

The Illinois State Police have released the name of the Morrison, Illinois, man who was shot Friday morning after police say he pointed a gun at officers who were attempting to serve a search warrant.

Aaron Linke, 48, was wounded as a state police Special Weapons Team executed the warrant around 5:30 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, according to the state police.

The warrant was for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

As they were serving the warrant, troopers heard shots inside the house. They found the person named in the warrant, Linke, who was armed with a gun and pointing it at officers, according to the state police. One of the troopers fired upon and wounded Linke.

Linke was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was pronounced brain dead on Saturday, but was on life support until Tuesday, state police said.

As police continued to search the residence, they found another person, a female, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, the state police said. She was in a different part of the house from where the officer–involved shooting occurred, police said.

Police have not released the woman’s name as she is considered a witness. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not available Tuesday. 

In processing the scene, officers seized several firearms.

The members of the state police team were wearing body cameras, police said.

The officer who shot the individual is a four-year veteran of the Special Weapons Team, the state police said, but have not released further details on the trooper’s identity.

The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation. When the inquiry is complete, the evidence gathered will be submitted to the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

