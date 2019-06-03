The Illinois State Police are looking for a woman suspected of fraud in northwest Illinois, including Rock Island County.
Samantha J. Sliger, 29, address not provided, is alleged to be behind crimes in Rock Island, Whiteside, Lee and Winnebago counties, and is also wanted by the Clinton Police Department in Iowa, according to a news release from the ISP.
The crimes of which she is suspected were not described in detail in the release, which only said she was wanted for fraud.
Sliger is also known as Kimberly Lille and Rikki Sliger, the release states.
She is 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 150 pounds, the release states. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone in the Quad-Cities with information concerning Sliger's whereabouts can contact the Illinois State Police District 1 at 815-632-4010, their local law enforcement or the Quad-Cities branch of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.