In custody: Moline man wanted for attempted murder

A Moline man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after an April 24 shooting in Moline was in custody Wednesday in Rock Island County, awaiting his next court appearance.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, 23, Moline, with attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Rock Island County court records.

Rosales is accused of shooting a 22-year-old Davenport man early on April 24 in the 1600 block of River Drive, according to the Moline Police Department. Police said at the time that the man was wounded in the leg and his injuries were considered serious. The wounded man, not further identified, was found after police were called about 1:48 a.m. for a report of a fight in that block of River Drive. He was flown to a trauma hospital.

Rosales' bail is set at $500,000 and to be released he would have to post a $50,000 bond, court records state. He has a court date on July 12, but has been in custody in the Rock Island County Jail at least since June 24.

Whether he was arrested or turned himself in, where he was first taken into custody and when was not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The Moline police said the April 24 fight began on the north side of River Drive, and continued to where the shooting was on the south side. A dark-colored minivan sped away as police arrived and officers chased it into Davenport, where Davenport police stopped it on Rockingham Road near Interstate 280. Several people, not identified in the release, were detained.

Alonzo-Rosales, believed to have been in the van, got away, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.