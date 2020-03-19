In January, 261 people were locked up in in Scott County Jail. Now there are 130. The sheriff says COVID-19 has brought changes to law enforcement.

As of Wednesday there are roughly half as many men and women incarcerated in the Scott County Jail as there were two months ago.

According to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane there are 130 inmates in the jail. At its peak in the middle of January, 261 people were behind bars.

The reasons can be traced to changes in both law enforcement and public health policies as the Quad-Cities grapples with containing the spread of COVID-19.

Lane unpacked the change in enforcement policies.

"We have decided — in an attempt to keep our officers, staff and the public as safe as possible — to emphasize issuing citations for low-level, non-violent misdemeanors," Lane said. "So bookings have gone down. And when bookings go down, you see a decrease in the jail population."

Lane said it is "very likely" some current inmates charged with non-violent misdemeanors will be released.

"That has already taken place. There will be people issued court dates, released, and they will be followed up on," Lane said. "Things have slowed down at the (Scott County) Courthouse. Jury trials have been discontinued and we have worked with our courthouse security to try to route people to where they need to go.