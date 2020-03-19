In January, 261 people were locked up in in Scott County Jail. Now there are 130. The sheriff says COVID-19 has brought changes to law enforcement.

As of Wednesday there are roughly half as many men and women incarcerated in the Scott County Jail as there were two months ago.
According to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane there are 130 inmates in the jail. At its peak in the middle of January, 261 people were behind bars.
The reasons can be traced to changes in both law enforcement and public health policies as the Quad-Cities grapples with containing the spread of COVID-19.
Lane unpacked the change in enforcement policies.
"We have decided — in an attempt to keep our officers, staff and the public as safe as possible — to emphasize issuing citations for low-level, non-violent misdemeanors," Lane said. "So bookings have gone down. And when bookings go down, you see a decrease in the jail population."
Lane said it is "very likely" some current inmates charged with non-violent misdemeanors will be released.
"That has already taken place. There will be people issued court dates, released, and they will be followed up on," Lane said. "Things have slowed down at the (Scott County) Courthouse. Jury trials have been discontinued and we have worked with our courthouse security to try to route people to where they need to go.
"The goal is have as few people in the courthouse as we can."
Lane said the sheriff's department isn't "going soft on crime."
"People can expect to face up to the crime they committed — it just may take a little longer for their safety, the safety of the greater public and the safety of our officers," Lane said. "But in no way is it open season for criminals. That won't happen."
The public health decision to close all restaurants and bars to sit-down customers also has affected arrests. Lane pointed to a sharp drop in charges of operating while intoxicated.
"OWIs have gone down because people aren't sitting in bars and restaurants drinking," Lane explained.
Patrol levels and shift hours have not changed at the sheriff's department. Lane said all staffing levels are "normal."
"We have not had a deputy or staff show any signs of (COVID-19) infection," Lane said. "And we haven't had an inmate show signs of (COVID-19) infection."
Lane outlined some of the longer-term issues raised by COVID-19.
"We are prepared to go on a 12-hour schedule if we do have deputies who start to show symptoms," he said. "And on the other hand, our deputies are ready to move over to help out any other law enforcement agencies have officers who start to show symptoms."
Lane said he would like to see more widespread testing of law enforcement and first-responders.
"I think it would be helpful, both in terms of keeping personnel safe and keeping the public safe," Lane said. "Right now, we're doing what we can do — maintaining distance, reminding deputies and staff to follow health guidelines.
"That's what we can do for now."