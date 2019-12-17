Incense caused SouthPark Mall fire

Monday’s fire at SouthPark Mall started because of unattended incense in one of the stores.

The Moline Fire Department was called around 10:45 a.m. to the mall, 4500 16th St., for the fire in the Fig Tree bookstore, Moline Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel said Tuesday. Sprinklers prevented the fire from spreading out of a roughly 10-foot-square area until firefighters could put it out.

The burning incense was left unattended and caught surrounding material on fire, Spiegel said. The fire was considered accidental.

Firefighters on scene Monday said no one was hurt because of the fire, but the mall was evacuated and closed.

Spiegel said Tuesday afternoon the mall reopened Monday night.

In the store where the fire started, the damage included smoke and water, Spiegel said. There was, however, also smoke damage in surrounding area of the mall that likely affected surrounding stores’ merchandise.

The damage estimate could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the extent of the smoke damage, he said.

