CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's helping in locating the people responsible to vandalizing the Abbey Station in Rock Island.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"During the early morning hours of November 15, 2018, Rock Island Police responded to Abbey Station, 3031 5th Ave., on the report of smoke. Officers found that six windows had been broken out and entry had been made. Plates in the kitchen were broken and ovens were turned on. A thermostat was also broken.
"There was no fire, but two fire extinguishers had been discharged. While nothing appeared to be missing the damage done outside and inside the building was in excess of the felony amount."
Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.