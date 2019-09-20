The Moline Police Department wants the public's help to identify a person suspected of trying to rob a convenience store.
The attempted armed robbery happened about 10:37 a.m., Sept. 8., at the Super Stop in the 1300 block of 15th Street, according to the department.
The suspect was described as a young man about 17 years old, wearing a gray hoodie, gloves, a ski mask and shoes that appeared to be the Vans brand, according to Crime Stoppers. There was a Nike symbol on the hoodie that appeared to have been covered with duct tape, which was peeling away.
According to Crime Stoppers, his hand was in his pocket, but police think he was pretending to have a gun. He demanded money, but the employee refused. AA customer walked in, and the clerk told him to call 911.
The would-be robber then said he was just kidding, Crime Stoppers said, and left the store.
Moline Police Department asks anyone with information to call 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app.