Injured East Moline Sgt. William Lind continues to improve, moved out of intensive care

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind has been released from the intensive care unit and moved to the step-down unit at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

“This is a big milestone in the progression for his recovery from the serious head injury he suffered on Oct. 24, 2022,” Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said in a news release issued Saturday.

Step-down units provide an intermediate level of care for patients with requirements between a general ward and intensive care.

“He (Lind) will continue his recovery at OSF, and we are hopeful and optimistic he will continue to improve day by day,” Ramsey added. “This will be a long recovery road with good days and bad days, according to his medical team.

“Sgt. Lind is a fighter and has an amazing strong family by his side to support him in this fight,” Ramsey said. “The family along with our department are forever thankful for the encouragement from everyone who has reached out in so many ways. Thank you for showing such great support for our hero.”

At about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Lind was attacked in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. Adrian W. Rogers, 52, has been charged for the attack.

Rogers was wanted on an arson charge out of Rock Island where he is alleged to have set fire to a home in the 1600 block of 12th Street. The blaze was reported about 3:40 p.m.

About 20 minutes after the fire, Rogers went to the East Moline Police Station where he chanced to speak with Lind.

About an hour later, Lind learned that Rogers was wanted for the Rock Island fire.

Lind found Rogers on Morton Drive. Police say Rogers struck Lind on the head, causing severe injuries, including a skull fracture. Lind was left lying unconscious in or near the street. Lind’s body camera captured the violence.

Rogers is charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson, both Class X felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years. Rogers also is charged with residential arson, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years, and aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of 3-7 years.

Rogers is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $1 million bond, or 10% for the attempted murder and aggravated battery charges, and a consecutive $500,000 bond, or 10% on the arson-related charges. A review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 in Rock Island Circuit Court.

Rogers was released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on July 1, 2021, after spending about 26 years in federal prison for convictions of bank robbery with a firearm and drug trafficking.

Lind earned 2021 Officer of the Year honors from the Breakfast Optimist Club that serves the Illinois Quad-Cities.

Lind was nominated for his work at the Quad-City Federal Gang Task Force.

Lind spearheaded one of the largest cases in the task force for illegal drug and weapon distribution in the Quad-City area. He also worked to stop several shootings in the spring of 2021 between two gangs that led to multiple arrests for firearms violations.