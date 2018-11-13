Davenport police were busy Monday night investigating two incidents of gun play that left one person injured.
The first incident occurred at 10:36 p.m., Monday, near the intersection of W. 63rd Street and High Point Drive.
One person suffered minor injuries and was later treated and released from a local hospital.
Officers canvassed the area and located several spent casings in that area and damage to one uninvolved house.
About 20 minutes later, at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shots-fired call in the area of 1400 Ripley Street.
Officers canvassed the area and located several casings in the alley to the east of Ripley Street.
There were no injuries from this incident.
The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating both incidents.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”