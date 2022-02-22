Inmate allegedly beaten by Rock Island County correctional officers was 'mentally disabled'

Four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place him in a secure setting because of his mental disability.

The Illinois Department of Human Services, DHS, declined to transfer the inmate into the agency's custody on Jan. 26, records show. The state's reason for declining the transfer does not appear in court records.

Four days after the county asked the inmate be transferred, based on his status as a mentally disabled person who was incompetent to stand trial, the 26-year-old Black man was battered by two correctional officers, according to an investigation by Rock Island Police.

Cameron Gerischer, 21, and Jacob H. Ward, 29, face felony charges of aggravated battery in the case. They are accused of repeatedly striking the inmate with their fists on Jan. 30.

The victim is identified as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. A traffic arrest for Gerischer, one of the correctional officers, listed him as 6-1 and 200 pounds in 2019 when he was 18. The second officer's height and weight was not immediately available.

The inmate was in custody on several sex-related crimes in which his alleged victims were children. He was arrested in East Moline in October and charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse in which the victims were identified as being a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old.

Both correctional officers were immediately placed on administrative leave following the incident, county officials said.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos asked the city of Rock Island Police Department and the state's attorney's office to conduct an independent criminal investigation, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

It resulted in the charges against Ward and Gerischer. An internal investigation is ongoing, Bustos said Tuesday.

It is the second case in a year in which Rock Island County correctional officers have been charged with battering an inmate. The incidents occurred one year and one day apart.

Last year, officers Alondra Valtierra-Martinez, 25, and Mackenzie Martin, 24, were accused of battering a female inmate.

Both women have since pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of battery. They initially were charged with Class 3 felonies, aggravated battery, which is the same charge leveled in the recent case.

Valtierra-Martinez was sentenced to one year on conditional discharged during a hearing Feb. 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, according to circuit court electronic records.

Martin was sentenced to one year's supervision during a sentencing hearing Jan. 11, according to circuit court electronic records. Reporter Anthony Watt contributed to this story.

