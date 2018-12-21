An Illinois Department of Corrections inmate has been charged in connection with a September 2017 attack that injured a corrections officer at the East Moline Correctional Center.
Charles A. Dennison, 29, address unavailable, is charged with aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. He is accused of causing great bodily harm to the officer by striking her head with a rock on Sept. 16, 2017.
In the days after the attack, IDOC confirmed that the incident occurred, the officer was treated and released, and the inmate was moved to another facility while the attack was investigated. Howevere, a detailed account of what was believed to have occurred was not provided.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union that represents prison employees, provided more details:
-- The officer was overseeing a section where inmates diagnosed with varying degrees of mental illness are housed. An inmate began striking her with a rock.
-- The officer tried to call for help, but the radios did not work properly.
-- Despite the failure of the radios, other officers recognized the emergency and were able to come to her aid.
-- The wounded officer required six staples in her head.
-- Her assailant was captured as he tried to leave the building after the attack.
A mental fitness issue was identified after the case was filed in October, but Dennison has since been found fit to participate in the case against him, court records state. He was in custody on a $250,000 bail for the aggravated battery case, but also has a hold from IDOC because he is an inmate.
Dennison is serving a 20-year sentence on a conviction for aggravated vehicular highjacking from McLean County, according to the IDOC website. He was expected to be eligible for parole on that in 2020, and scheduled for release in 2023.
He is listed as an inmate at Pontiac Correctional Center, according to court and IDOC records.
His next court date on the aggravated battery case is Jan. 18, court records state.