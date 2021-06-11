Investigation continues in Eldridge fatal shooting

Eldridge Police and investigators with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on Friday continued to investigate the shooting death of an Eldridge woman on Thursday.

At about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities were called to 306 ½ Davenport St., to investigate the shooting death of a woman whom authorities identified as Jessica Bostrom, 28.

During the investigation authorities arrested Shane Robert Bostrom, 34, who is facing one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Bostrom also is charged with one count each of child endangerment and obstructing prosecution. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carry a prison sentence of two years.

He also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Wall, during the death investigation, Bostrom was found to have eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and baggies for delivery of marijuana inside the residence.