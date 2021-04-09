Investigation into fatal shooting by Rock Island police ongoing

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses related to the fatal April 1 shooting of DeShawn Tatum by officers of the Rock Island Police Department.

Tatum, 25, was shot during an encounter that began when he allegedly ran from officers in the area of 12th Street and 31st Avenue, according to police.

Tatum was wanted by authorities and considered armed and dangerous, police said. During the foot chase, he allegedly took a car away from a bystander and began backing up. Officers were attempting to get him out of the vehicle at the time and several were dragged by the vehicle. It was at this point Tatum was shot.

Tatum had a federal warrant out of Scott County for reportedly failing to appear in court for an arraignment in August. According to court records he was facing charges of control of a firearm by a felon, and possession of controlled substance.

Captain Chris Endress, from the Illinois State Police, said Tatum also had a couple of local warrants out of Rock Island.