Iowa AG sues owners of Q-C-based telemarketing companies for fraud, deceptive practices

A Davenport couple and their two Quad-City-based telemarketing businesses are being sued by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office accusing them of defrauding small businesses in numerous states.
According to a news release issued Tuesday, a suit was filed Tuesday against Misty and Paul Michael Barnes and their two companies, PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting.
The suit alleges the Barnes and their companies defrauded small businesses in 13 states. The suits allege fraud, deceptive advertising, unfair practices and other violations of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.
The suit is seeking both a temporary and permanent injunction to shut down the businesses, and order restitution to customers who have lost money, as well as civil penalties.
The Barnes formerly worked for Alphonso W. Barnum, of Davenport, who was sued last year by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for similar practices.
On Feb. 11, a Polk County District Judge ordered Barnum and his associates to pay almost $2.6 million in penalties and restitution and permanently banned them from doing business. The court found that Barnum and his associates had defrauded small businesses across the nation, and that between Jan. 2016 and Jan. 2019, Barnum and his associates had received more than $1.94 million from defrauded customers.
Both Paul and Misty Barnes have criminal records.
Paul Barnes, 42, has convictions of fifth-degree theft in 2009, harassment in 2013, and fourth-degree theft in 2013.
Misty Barnes, 40, also has convictions in her current name as well as former names she has used, Misty Tunnell and Misty Delgado.
In Rock Island County, Misty Barnes has convictions for misdemeanor retail theft in 1998 and 2000, felony bad checks in 1998 and 1999, and forgery in 2001 for which she was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
In Scott County, Misty Barnes as convictions for felony identity theft and misdemeanor forgery in 2000, third-degree theft in 2012, fifth-degree theft in 2014, and third-degree theft in 2017.
Misty Barnes is currently wanted in Scott County on an outstanding warrant of fifth-degree theft-bad checks.