Iowa AG sues owners of Q-C-based telemarketing companies for fraud, deceptive practices

A Davenport couple and their two Quad-City-based telemarketing businesses are being sued by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office accusing them of defrauding small businesses in numerous states.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, a suit was filed Tuesday against Misty and Paul Michael Barnes and their two companies, PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting.

The suit alleges the Barnes and their companies defrauded small businesses in 13 states. The suits allege fraud, deceptive advertising, unfair practices and other violations of the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

The suit is seeking both a temporary and permanent injunction to shut down the businesses, and order restitution to customers who have lost money, as well as civil penalties.

The Barnes formerly worked for Alphonso W. Barnum, of Davenport, who was sued last year by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for similar practices.

