Iowa AG wants Davenport man classified as violent sexual predator

In the two 1989 cases, Klemme was arrested when he exposed and fondled himself in front of a woman in his neighborhood. According to Scott County District Court documents, he insisted the woman was his girlfriend and a witch who cast a spell on him to make him expose himself to her. That same day, after he was released from jail on pre-trial release, he went back to the woman's home and exposed and fondled himself again. He was sentenced to a one-year prison term on each count that ran consecutive to one another.

In the 2003 case, he was convicted of two counts of indecent exposure after he exposed and fondled himself in front of a female neighbor and her son who were outside their residence. He called out to them to get their attention. He was sentenced to consecutive one-year prison terms on each count.

In the 2010 case, he exposed and fondled himself to two neighbors. He was convicted in a jury trial and was sentenced to a special 10-year sentence and an additional 10 years on parole.

According to the petition, these cases involve a fascination with a woman, previously unknown to him, who he insists is a witch and can change forms, appearing as different people. One of these victims was a corrections officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center whom he met while being evaluated for competency to stand trial.