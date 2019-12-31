Iowa AG wants Davenport man classified as violent sexual predator

A Davenport man whose prison sentence for his fifth conviction of indecent exposure is coming to an end will be held beyond his release date by the Iowa Department of Corrections so a trial to determine if he is a violent sexual predator can be held, a Scott County Judge ruled Monday.
Daniel Louis Klemme, 57, was convicted of indecent exposure for the fifth time in March 2010 and was sentenced to a special 10-year prison sentence and 10 years on probation. He was being held most recently in the Iowa State Penitentiary and was scheduled to be released Jan. 7.
However, the Iowa Attorney General's Office filed a petition Dec. 6 for a hearing to determine if probable cause existed for Klemme to be committed to Iowa's Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Predators after his release from prison.
That hearing was held Friday and Scott County District Court Judge Patrick McElyea ruled Monday that probable cause exists to hold Klemme as a violent sexual predator.
Klemme was transported to the Newton Correctional Facility where he will undergo further evaluation to determine if he can be classified as a violent sexual predator. McElyea ordered that a trial to determine Klemme's status be held within 90 days.
According to the statement of probable cause filed by the Iowa Attorney General's Office, Klemme was convicted of two incidents of indecent exposure in Sept. 1989, as well as two counts of indecent exposure in July 2003, and for the fifth time in March 2010.
In the two 1989 cases, Klemme was arrested when he exposed and fondled himself in front of a woman in his neighborhood. According to Scott County District Court documents, he insisted the woman was his girlfriend and a witch who cast a spell on him to make him expose himself to her. That same day, after he was released from jail on pre-trial release, he went back to the woman's home and exposed and fondled himself again. He was sentenced to a one-year prison term on each count that ran consecutive to one another.
In the 2003 case, he was convicted of two counts of indecent exposure after he exposed and fondled himself in front of a female neighbor and her son who were outside their residence. He called out to them to get their attention. He was sentenced to consecutive one-year prison terms on each count.
In the 2010 case, he exposed and fondled himself to two neighbors. He was convicted in a jury trial and was sentenced to a special 10-year sentence and an additional 10 years on parole.
According to the petition, these cases involve a fascination with a woman, previously unknown to him, who he insists is a witch and can change forms, appearing as different people. One of these victims was a corrections officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center whom he met while being evaluated for competency to stand trial.
He also began making obscene phone calls to a 12-year-old boy and said that his witch girlfriend could take the form of such a boy.
Klemme had more than 50 disciplinary actions while in prison. Those included verbal abuse and threats of harm, sexual misconduct, fondling himself in front of staff and inappropriate comments to female staff. He also stalked a female corrections officer while at the Newton Correctional Facility.
Court documents show that Klemme suffers from a major neurocognitive disorder due to a traumatic brain injury. The nature of the injury was not detailed in court documents. An assessment by a clinical psychologist indicated that Klemme is likely to offend again.