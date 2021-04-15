 Skip to main content
Iowa appeals court upholds Scott County murder conviction of Tre Henderson
 Tom Loewy

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the Scott County murder conviction of a man for the slaying of a child. 

A Scott County jury convicted Tre Henderson on Feb. 13, 2020, on one count each of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts.

The appellate court has affirmed the conviction, according to Scott County Attorney Mike Walton.

"The child suffered severe head injury as well as numerous broken bones that occurred over the span of several weeks in 2018," Walton said. "Henderson was found guilty by a Scott County jury in 2020. The Court of Appeals determined prosecutors presented significant circumstantial evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Henderson caused the injuries and death to the child. He was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole."

This story will be updated.

