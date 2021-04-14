Iowa appellate court sides with Quad-City Times in Malin appeal

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the jury’s verdict that favored the Quad-City Times in a lawsuit filed against it by former Davenport city administrator Craig Malin.

Malin alleged the newspaper cost him the position by publishing "objectively and knowingly false" articles in June 2015. Those articles concerned Malin and an agreement to grade a lot at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino, which is privately owned. He argued the articles were an intentional interference with his contract. Also named as defendants in the suit were columnist Barb Ickes and former reporter Brian Wellner, who wrote the pieces at issue.

The jury ruled in favor of the defendants in October 2019 but Malin appealed.

The appellate court ruling, published Wednesday, supported the jury’s decision-making process, rejecting Malin’s arguments that some of the jury instructions improperly guided the panel toward a ruling favorable to the defendants and that the instructions were not supported by the evidence.