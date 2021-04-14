 Skip to main content
Iowa appellate court sides with Quad-City Times in Malin appeal
Davenport City Administrator Craig Malin listens from the back of the courtroom to closing statements made Thursday during the final day of trial in an open records lawsuit brought against the city, Malin and Deputy City Clerk Jackie Holecek.

 Louis Brems, QUAD-CITY TIMES

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the jury’s verdict that favored the Quad-City Times in a lawsuit filed against it by former Davenport city administrator Craig Malin.

Malin alleged the newspaper cost him the position by publishing "objectively and knowingly false" articles in June 2015. Those articles concerned Malin and an agreement to grade a lot at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino, which is privately owned. He argued the articles were an intentional interference with his contract. Also named as defendants in the suit were columnist Barb Ickes and former reporter Brian Wellner, who wrote the pieces at issue.

The jury ruled in favor of the defendants in October 2019 but Malin appealed.

The appellate court ruling, published Wednesday, supported the jury’s decision-making process, rejecting Malin’s arguments that some of the jury instructions improperly guided the panel toward a ruling favorable to the defendants and that the instructions were not supported by the evidence.

“We conclude (jury) Instructions 22 and 23 correctly stated the law, and the district court did not err in giving them,” the appellate ruling states. “Faced with these instructions and Instruction 16, the jury either found that Malin failed to prove the falsity of the defendants’ statements as required by Instruction 16 or found the defendants were entitled to First Amendment protections under Instructions 22 and 23. Both findings were supported by the evidence. Accordingly, we will not second-guess the jury.”

The Times’ parent company, Lee Enterprises, was also initially named in the suit, but a judge threw out that portion of the case.

