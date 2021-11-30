Iowa Board of Pharmacy: DeWitt pharmacy put on probation and Blue Grass pharmacist agrees not to practice

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy took two actions that affect Scott County pharmacists at its most recent meeting on Nov. 10.
Scott's Thrifty White Drug, a drug store in DeWitt, had its license and CSA (Controlled Substances Act) registration put on probation for one year after reporting significant losses of acetaminophen with codeine phosphate, a schedule three controlled substance.
Acetaminophen is the active ingredient in Tylenol and other pain-relieving drugs, and codeine is an opioid that is sometimes combined with acetaminophen in prescription medications for pain relief.
The losses were attributed to employee theft. The drug store is charged by the pharmacy board with failing to establish and maintain effective controls against theft or diversion of prescription drugs, including controlled substances.
As part of the one-year probation, the pharmacy must pay a $3,000 civil penalty and submit updated policies and procedures for preventing future theft to the board within 30 days. The store is also required to maintain perpetual inventories for all controlled substances, and reconcile those inventories on a quarterly basis.
The board also reached an agreement with Scott Decker, a Blue Grass pharmacist who is currently facing child pornography charges in Scott County. The agreement states that Decker will not practice pharmacy and the board will not pursue formal disciplinary charges until the criminal charges are resolved.
Decker, 45, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly sending 18 pornographic pictures and videos of children to another individual through a messaging system.
Sexual exploitation of a minor is a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Decker pleaded not guilty on Oct. 6. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8, and he is scheduled to have a jury trial starting Feb. 28.