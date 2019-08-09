An Iowa City man was sentenced Thursday to 130 months, or more than 10 years, in federal prison in connection with two bank robberies in Davenport and Iowa City in December 2017.
Tyson Anthony Michael Hathaway, 35, must serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
He also was ordered to pay $9,809 in restitution.
He pleaded guilty in September to two counts of bank robbery in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
At 12:07 p.m. Dec. 12, 2017, Davenport police responded to a bank robbery at Northwest Bank and Trust in the 1400 block of West Locust Street.
Hathaway handed a handwritten note to a teller that demanded money. The teller gave him $9,809 before he fled the bank, according to the criminal complaint.
While being interrogated about a second bank robbery in Iowa City, Hathaway admitted to robbing the bank and splitting the proceeds with a male accomplice.
In the Iowa City robbery, Hathaway used a note to demand money from a teller at U.S. Bank on William Street at 11:42 a.m. Dec. 29, 2017. He fled with $3,806 in cash.
He was arrested after a crash on Interstate 80. Hathaway was charged initially in Johnson County with second-degree robbery. The charge was later dismissed.