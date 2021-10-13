Iowa DCI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Davenport

A Davenport Police officer shot an armed man who was wanted on an outstanding Scott County Warrant on Wednesday after the man refused to put down his weapon.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Davenport Police said that at 3:37 p.m., officers saw an armed man in the 800 block of Iowa Street.
Officers attempted to take the man into custody, but the man refused to comply with officers' commands for him to relinquish his weapon and give himself up. An officer then shot the man.
Officers secured the scene, and the man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Police did not say Wednesday night if the man was alive or dead or give any other information on the man's condition. Davenport Police said that information will come from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is investigating the incident.
Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
Further information about the incident will be released by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.