Iowa DNR investigates abandoned dog in Davenport

Iowa DNR officer Nick Rocca found the dog in a small kennel in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue. The dog - possibly an Australian Shepherd - was wrapped in a shower curtain and placed in the kennel with a stuffed animal and a toy.

"We are taking the dog to a veterinarian to get an idea of the breed and how old it is and to see if there is anything that can help us find the owners of the dog," Rocca said. "We don't know if the dog was alive when it was placed in the kennel, so we hope to get a cause of death, too."