Iowa DNR investigates abandoned dog in Davenport

  • Updated
abandoned dog

The kennel Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer Nick Rooca found Sunday while on patrol in Davenport in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue. The dog inside was wrapped in a shower curtain and dead.

The Scott County office of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death and abandonment of a dog found Sunday in Davenport.

Iowa DNR officer Nick Rocca found the dog in a small kennel in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue. The dog - possibly an Australian Shepherd - was wrapped in a shower curtain and placed in the kennel with a stuffed animal and a toy.

The dog was wearing a Disney Princess collar.

abandoned dog 2

The dog found Sunday was left in this kennel with a stuffed animal and a toy.

Because of the investigation, the DNR has declined to say if the dog was male or female.

"We are taking the dog to a veterinarian to get an idea of the breed and how old it is and to see if there is anything that can help us find the owners of the dog," Rocca said. "We don't know if the dog was alive when it was placed in the kennel, so we hope to get a cause of death, too."

Anyone who might have any information can call Rocca at (563) 349-9418.

abandoned dog 3

The collar of the abandoned dog found Sunday in Davenport in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue.
