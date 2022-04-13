Iowa DOC officials investigate man's death at Davenport Residential Correctional Facility

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections are investigating the death of a client at the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility.

Waylyn McCulloh, district director for Iowa’s 7th Judicial District, said on Tuesday the man’s death occurred Friday.

The man’s name and age have not been released pending an autopsy to determine the cause of death, McCulloh said.

Located at 1330 W. 3rd St., the Residential Correctional Facility is a male-only non-secure facility with a capacity for 64 people that provides 24-hour supervision of offenders.

Offenders may leave the facility for approved purposes such as job-seeking, employment or treatment.

The facilities also house a number of other offender populations, such as those on work release who are transitioning from prison to the community per decision by the board of parole, or those on probation who have been ordered to community supervision by the sentencing judge may be required to reside in a residential correctional facility for a period of time, as an alternative to incarceration.

Also, the facilities house people sentenced to prison for a second, third or subsequent drunk driving offense who may be diverted to residential correctional facilities to receive substance abuse treatment.

Other offenders residing in residential correctional facilities may be Federal, interstate compact, offenders on special sentence.

Iowa's 7th Judicial District is comprised of Scott, Muscatine, Clinton, Jackson and Cedar counties.

